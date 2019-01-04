Funke Akindele Confirms Arrival Of Twins

Nigerian actress and filmaker, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, have confirmed the news of the arrival of their twins.

On Saturday, December 22, 2018, there had been reports that the actress had given birth to a set of twins.

Although Funke did not exactly confirm the news, some messages on her Instastory, which were posted in the very early hours of December 22, read: "Thank you Lord"; "Mo je oruko titun"; "Emi ti a da lewa Olorun"; "A ti fi oruko titun pe mi", among others. Her colleagues and fans also took to their various social media handles to congratulate her. See Also Entertainment 'This 2018 Ended Well For Us' — Nigerians Congratulate Funke Akindele On Birth Of Twins

Confirming the news via her Instagram page on Friday, Funke Akindele posted a picture of her and her husband carrying the twins, which she captioned: “To God be all the glory".