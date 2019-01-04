Funke Akindele Confirms Arrival Of Twins

Confirming the news, Funke Akindele posted a picture of her and her husband carrying the twins, which she captioned: “To God be all the glory".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2019

Nigerian actress and filmaker, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, have confirmed the news of the arrival of their twins.

On Saturday, December 22, 2018, there had been reports that the actress had given birth to a set of twins.

Although Funke did not exactly confirm the news, some messages on her Instastory, which were posted in the very early hours of December 22, read: "Thank you Lord"; "Mo je oruko titun"; "Emi ti a da lewa Olorun"; "A ti fi oruko titun pe mi", among others. Her colleagues and fans also took to their various social media handles to congratulate her. See Also Entertainment 'This 2018 Ended Well For Us' — Nigerians Congratulate Funke Akindele On Birth Of Twins 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Confirming the news via her Instagram page on Friday, Funke Akindele posted a picture of her and her husband carrying the twins, which she captioned: “To God be all the glory".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment Genevieve Nnaji: 20 Years After, The Screen Remains Her Playground
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Entertainment Wizkid Reveals His One Target For 2019
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment 'Clone' Buhari Mocked On American Late-Night Show
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
SAHARATV Exclusive: Davido Addresses Social Media Drama With WizKid
Exclusive SAHARATV Exclusive: Davido Addresses Social Media Drama With WizKid
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Popular Nollywood Actress Reveals Harrowing Domestic Violence Story
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment American Pop Star Prince Dead At 57
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Melaye Taken To Police Hospital In Abuja For Medical Attention
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Legality Of The Siege At The Residence Of Senator Dino Maleye By The Police By Stanley Imhanruor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Houses Burnt As Fire Breaks Out Near Petrol Station In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Minority Leader Leo Ogor Vows To Remain Lawmaker 'Till Eternity' Despite Stroke
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Garba Shehu: Buhari And Amina Zakari Not Related... Just An Inter-Marriage In Their Extended Families
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections 'Instead Of Amina Zakari's Appointment, INEC Should Just Give Certificate Of Return To Buhari'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion 2019: Sweep Out The 'Unchanged Changers' Without Considering The 'Tattered Umbrella'​ By Adejumo Kabir
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ASUU Agrees To Participate In 2019 Elections Despite Ongoing Strike
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Air Force Releases Names Of Five Officers Killed In Borno Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police IGP Reverses Self, Recalls Imo CP
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Christianity Bayelsa Apostle Denies Prophesying That Children 'Poisoned With Sniper' Were Wizards
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Obasanjo Will Face Prosecution If Buhari Decides To Probe Power Sector – Oshiomhole
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad