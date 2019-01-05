IGP Reverses Self, Recalls Imo CP

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Friday caved in to pressure from governorship candidates in Imo State and recalled the redeployed Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi.

This was two days after the State Commissioner of Police and all the senior Police officers in the state were transferred out of the State in an unprecedented shakeup in the Command.

Governorship candidates of political parties in the state had described the mass transfer as a ploy to manipulate the election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also recalled were three Deputy Commissioners of Police and eleven Assistant Commissioners of Police redeployed to various states by the IGP.

The IGP had on Wednesday transferred the Imo State CP, Galadanchi to Bauchi state and posted the current commissioner of Police in charge of the Kogi state Command, Ali Janga to the state.

But 48 hours after the IGP cancelled the controversial transfer.

It was gathered that a signal came on Friday morning stating that all the transferred police officers should return to their former offices with immediate effect.

When our correspondent visited the Police Command headquarters in Owerri, Police officers were in a happy mood as they discussed the development.