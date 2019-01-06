Don’t Clash With MASSOB, IPOB, Say South-East Govs

The South East Governors’ Forum on Saturday called on the Nigerian Army to be more professional during Operation Python Dancein the zone.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, said this while receiving the GOC, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Abubakar Maikobi, who paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Abakaliki.

Umahi said since the South-East had been troubled by the presence of soldiers, especially because of the recent clash between troops and members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, the army should maintain a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties during the operation.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has applauded the Abia State Government and the judiciary for spearheading a court judgment that granted bail to about 51 detained Jews.

The Jews were among those who protested in Umuahia on December 12, 2018, arrested by the police and later charged to court.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki on Saturday by the National President-General of the body, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and the Deputy President-General, Obinna Achionye, it said the development was a clear indication that the state government was an adherent to the rule of law.