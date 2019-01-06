Gunmen Attack Conoil Facility In Bayelsa

"Our early-hour strike of 12:20am on 4th January, 2019 at Angle2 field of Conoil is just a warning to Conoil, King Solomon Eddy and his cartel. If Conoil and King Solomon fail to address the issues behind the MoU, scholarships, job creation, for the people of Koluama Clan, then we have no other option than to launch a strike to shut down Conoil."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2019

File Photo

An explosion has occurred on a pipeline carrying crude oil, owned by Conoil Plc, at Koluama community in Southern Ijaw area of Bayelsa State

Residents said a deafening sound was heard, which resulted in panic in the fishing community.

Meanwhile, a group referred to as Koluama Seven Brothers, has claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said was a warning to the oil company.

“Our early-hour strike of 12:20am on 4th January, 2019 at Angle2 field of Conoil is just a warning to Conoil, King Solomon Eddy and his cartel. If Conoil and King Solomon fail to address the issues behind the MoU, scholarships, job creation, for the people of Koluama Clan, then we have no other option than to launch a strike to shut down Conoil," spokesman of the group, Angel Michael, said.

A youth leader in the community, Henry Omietimi, said he was briefed about the incident by his deputy, who was a member of a local security attached to the area. He was, however, yet to ascertain the full details of the incident.

He also said he was still investigating to ascertain the aunthencity of the story, and determine if it was an attack or a burst pipeline.

Some indigenes of the community said they suspect the resumption of hostilities by the Niger Delta militant group, as they confirmed that the sound heard was similiar to sounds of previous attacks on an oil pipeline.

A source from the oil firm, who preferred not to be named, said the incident had caused tension among the workers.

SaharaReporters, New York

