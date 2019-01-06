Gunmen Attack On Conoil Facility In Bayelsa A Hoax, Says Ex-Militant Leader

File Photo

Reuwells Oil and Gas Surveillance Company, owned by ex-militant leader, Cliford Wilson, has dismissed the claims that there was a bomb attack on the facilities owned by Conoil Limited in Koluama, Southern Ijaw Council Area of Bayelsa State.

Earlier, a group referred to as Koluama Seven Brothers, had claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said was a warning to the oil company.

Wilson, also known as ‘Pastor Reuben’, said the youth are misguided and only want to arm-twist the oil company into succumbing to blackmail.

“The news about the attack is nothing but a hoax that only existed in the imagination of the misguided youth masquerading as a militant group and geared towards creating panic, blackmail and to arm-twist the company into succumbing to threat in the area,” he said.

“As a surveillance security company, we are fully on ground and working with the military personnel of Operation Delta Safe (ODS) and the Nigeria Security and Defence Civil Corps (NSCDC), patrolling every nook and cranny of Conoil activities.

“We urge the misguided youth to shun the idea of attacking any facility in the area, as they will be resisted with brutal force.

“We urge the peace-loving people of Koluama to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement of person or persons that may want cause violence of any sort on any oil facility in the area.”

Meanwhile, the group that earlier claimed responsibility for the attack, revealed that the opinion of the surveillance company is “damage control”, as they would soon “launch another attack”.