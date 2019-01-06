Lagos Domestic Airport Records 228,239 Passengers For December 2018

Of the 228,239 passengers recorded within the period, inbound passengers stood at 104,168, while outbound passengers were 124,071.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2019

The General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, recorded 228,239 passengers in December 2018, thereby maintaining its status as the busiest domestic airport in the country.

Of the 228,239 passengers recorded within the period, inbound passengers stood at 104,168, while outbound passengers were 124,071.

The statistics is, however, not inclusive of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), Lagos, which is controlled by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).

The statistics was made available by Adekunle Aderibigbe, the Terminal Manager of GAT.

Aderibigbe noted that before the festive season, the management of the terminal took several measures aimed at ensuring seamless passenger facilitation by servicing the conveyor belts, cooling systems and screening machines. He said the upsurge in passenger traffic was envisaged, hence it worked towards seamless movement for passengers, while some flights were moved to a less busy terminal for easy passenger facilitation.

“We have two terminals here, the Zulu and Alfa. What we did was to move some flights from the busy terminal to the less busy terminal for passengers' comfort. Calabar, Port Harcourt and Uyo flights were moved to the Zulu terminal to ease the Alfa traffic where Air Peace operates from,” he said.

According to Aderibigbe, the Agege motor road construction work almost marred free flow of traffic at the airport, as the construction work had a spill-over, which affected domestic airport users. He, however, noted that it was carefully handled by officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the terminal end.

“The only challenge was the construction work on the Agege motor road, as passengers found it difficult to to move out of the terminal to connect to Agege motor road. The traffic extended to the terminal and passengers expressed bitter experiences during the Yuletide period,” he said.

The terminal manager also revealed that the automation of the domestic car park by FAAN early last year brought sanity to the area as some people who were not travellers took undue advantage of the non-automation of the park to leave their vehicles there. He said with the billing system introduced, the number of vehicles at the park had gradually reduced through proper monitoring.

While acknowledging the small size of the domestic car park, he explained further that there was a plan by FAAN management to construct a new multi-storey car park at the domestic wing, noting that when completed, it would ensure decongestion of traffic at the terminal.

He said the activities of touts had been reduced at the airport, with various arrests made on a daily basis by FAAN security personnel, and warned that anyone caught engaging in such illicit activities within the airport would be apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agents.

He expressed appreciation to the management of FAAN for the evacuation order that led to the removal of all abandoned aircraft from the tarmac, which he said had created enough space at the domestic end of the tarmac.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Bankers Warehouse Demands Apology From EFCC Over Arrest Of Employees Carrying $2.8m Cash
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Pius Adesanmi Ghana And The Road To Nigeria By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Business Bowing To IMF Pressure, Ghana Becomes Third African Country to Cut Fuel Subsidy This Summer
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Nigerians Outnumber South Africans For The First Time On Forbes 'Africa’s 50 Richest People' List
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Pilot Saves Pilgrims From Major Air Disaster
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Exclusive High-Flying Businessman, Emeka Offor, Broke
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Melaye Denies Booing Buhari During Budget Presentation
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 2019: Amid Uncertainty, Tinubu, Ganduje Visit Wamakko
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Talking About My Hair Is Hate Speech, Shehu Sani Warns El-Rufai’s Wife
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Tanko Yakassai To Ndigbo: You Won’t Get Presidency In Next 20 Years If APC Wins In 2019
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 'He's Not My Cousin; He's Not My Uncle' — Amina Zakari Speaks On Relationship With Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta APC Leader, Children, Driver Escape Assassination
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion False Prophets By Adebiyi Adeyera
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Don’t Clash With MASSOB, IPOB, Say South-East Govs
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Stop Voting For Thieves Who Owe You Salaries, Says Sowore In Kogi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Zamfara Bandits May Have Link To Boko Haram – Defence Minister
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Gunmen Attack Conoil Facility In Bayelsa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Melaye Taken To Police Hospital In Abuja For Medical Attention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad