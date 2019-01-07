41-Year-Old Bus Driver 'Rapes' 78-Year-Old Woman On New Year's Day

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 41-year-old Jelili Lawal, a bus driver, who allegedly raped a 78-year-old woman on January 1, 2019.

The woman had met Lawal at Ikeja, Lagos and sought direction on how to get to Ketu, another area of Lagos State, from him. However, rather than help the old woman find her way, Lawal drove her to a location at Oloti Village off Adeniyi Jones, in Ikeja, where he raped her.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Imohimi Edgal, who paraded the suspect on Monday at the command headquarters in Ikeja, the aged woman was rescued by neighbours who heard her cry for help and promptly called the attention of the Police.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she is being counselled by a trauma specialist, the CP said.

Similarly, the command arrested an underage boy identified as Samuel Balogun for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl in an uncompleted building at Alakuko.

Balogun, who is 17 years old, was reported to the Police on January 3, 2019 and was subsequently arrested.

Balogun is currently at the gender section of the command, where he is being interrogated.

”The two suspects would be charged to court for rape and defilement at the conclusion of investigation,” he said.