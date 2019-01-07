BREAKING: Amaechi Inaugurated Into APC Presidential Campaign Council Despite Leaked Audio Criticising Buhari

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transport, was among dozens of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders inaugurated into the Presidential Campaign Council of the party in Abuja on Monday.

This is despite the emergence of leaked audios during which the former Rivers Governor, among others, criticised Buhari as someone who “doesn’t care” and “doesn’t listen to anybody”.

“The President does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. Does he read?” Amaechi had said in the audio.

“I was flying with him in the aircraft and we saw a news report where a goat seller was complaining that he couldn’t sell his goats during Sallah because of Buhari’s administration. And the President said, ‘what is my business with goat sellers’”?

Video of AUDIO: Amaechi Says Nigeria &#039;Not Going Anywhere&#039;, Buhari &#039;Doesn&#039;t Listen To Anybody&#039; AUDIO: Amaechi Says Nigeria 'Not Going Anywhere', Buhari 'Doesn't Listen To Anybody'

Apart from Amaechi, Minister of Transport, who is the sole Director-General, of the campaign council, present at the ceremony were Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the party, who along with President Muhammadu Buhari is the Co-Chairman; and Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman, who joins Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the two deputy chairmen.

THE APC PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL

CHAIRMAN

President Muhammadu Buhari

CO-CHAIRMAN

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

DEPUTY CHAIRMEN

1. The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

2. The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole

VICE CHAIRMAN NORTH

Senator George Akume

VICE CHAIRMAN SOUTH

Senator Ken Nnamani

DIRECTOR GENERAL

His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS)

Senator A.O. Mamora

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION)

Arch. Waziri Bulama



SECRETARY

1. Adamu Adamu

2. Dele Alake



ZONAL DIRECTORS

a. North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko

b. North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume

c. North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu

d. South West: Sola Oke, SAN

e. South East: Sharon Ikeazor

f. South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio

DIRECTORATES

A. Director, Buhari Support Groups - Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed

B. Director, Strategic Communications - Festus Keyamo, SAN

a. Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa

C. Director, Contact & Mobilization - Hadiza Bala Usman

a. Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre

b. Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado

D. Director, Election Planning & Monitoring - Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN

a. Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato

b. Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri

E. Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu

a. Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah

b. Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu

F. Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba

a. Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman

G. Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq

a. Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed

b. Deputy Director South - Jasper Azuatalam

H. Director, Admin- Onari Brown

a. Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan

b. Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau

I. Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa

a. Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu

b. Deputy Director South - Adejoke Orelope Adefulire

J. Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau

a. Deputy Directors - Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma

K. Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN

a. Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari

L. Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu

M. Director Finance- Wale Edun

Deputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu Fadan

SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO MR. PRESIDENT

1. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

2. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

3. Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader)

4. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila( Leader of the House )

5. APC Party National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole

6. Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

7. Mr. Femi Otedola

COUNCIL MEMBERS

1. Chief Bisi Akande

2. Chief John Oyegun

3. Senator Ita Enang

4. All APC serving Senators

5. All APC serving and former Governors

6. All APC Members of the House of Representatives

7. All members of the National Working Committee of the APC

8. All Zonal Women Leaders

STATE COORDINATORS

1. Governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states

2. Gubernatorial Candidates in non- APC States will serve as State Coordinators in their respective states