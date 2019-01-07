JUST IN: Buhari Appoints Hamman-Tukur As NFIU Director

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Modibbo Hamman-Tukur as the Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.

A statement by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed the appointment.

Hamman-Tukur holds a Master’s Degree in Science and hails from Adamawa State.

The statement read: “In accordance with the provision of Section 5(1) of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Modibbo Hamman-Tukur as a Director of the Unit.

“This was contained in a letter dated January 7, 2019 to the Senate President seeking the confirmation of the nominee by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.”