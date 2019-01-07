JUST IN: Buhari Appoints Hamman-Tukur As NFIU Director

A statement by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed the appointment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Modibbo Hamman-Tukur as the Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.

A statement by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed the appointment.

Hamman-Tukur holds a Master’s Degree in Science and hails from Adamawa State.

The statement read: “In accordance with the provision of Section 5(1) of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Modibbo Hamman-Tukur as a Director of the Unit.

“This was contained in a letter dated January 7, 2019 to the Senate President seeking the confirmation of the nominee by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BREAKING: Onyegbule Resigns As Yahaya Bello's CPS To 'Pursue Fulfillment On Another Level'
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Amaechi’s Ex-Media Aide Semenitari Suggests The Voice In Leaked Audios Is His
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari: Tinubu Is Fully In Charge… He’s On 24-Hour Vigil
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections VIDEO: INEC Chairman Becomes Peacemaker As Political Parties Fight Over IPAC Leadership
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amaechi Inaugurated Into APC Presidential Campaign Council Despite Leaked Audio Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stops INEC From Recognising APC's Two Rivers Governorship Candidates
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Borno Governor Weeps At Meeting With Buhari Over Insurgency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Onyegbule Resigns As Yahaya Bello's CPS To 'Pursue Fulfillment On Another Level'
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Amaechi’s Ex-Media Aide Semenitari Suggests The Voice In Leaked Audios Is His
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari: Tinubu Is Fully In Charge… He’s On 24-Hour Vigil
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International JUST IN: Gabon Coup Plotters Arrested
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME 41-Year-Old Bus Driver 'Rapes' 78-Year-Old Woman On New Year's Day
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections VIDEO: INEC Chairman Becomes Peacemaker As Political Parties Fight Over IPAC Leadership
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amaechi Inaugurated Into APC Presidential Campaign Council Despite Leaked Audio Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stops INEC From Recognising APC's Two Rivers Governorship Candidates
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 2019: Amid Uncertainty, Tinubu, Ganduje Visit Wamakko
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Condemns Okowa's Plans To Disburse N10,000 To 26,400 Petty Market Women
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Man Stabbed To Death In Rivers For Pasting Campaign Posters
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad