Lagos CP Parades Suspected Armed Robbers, Cultists, Kidnappers Arrested During Festive Period

While parading the suspects on Monday at the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja, the Police commissioner said six young men between the ages of 18 and 25 were arrested on January 2, 2019, at Ajegunle for allegedly dispossessing motorists of their valuables.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2019

Imohimi Edgal, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), has paraded suspected armed robbers, cultists and kidnappers arrested during the Christmas and New Year period.

While parading the suspects on Monday at the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja, the Police commissioner said six young men between the ages of 18 and 25 were arrested on January 2, 2019, at Ajegunle for allegedly dispossessing motorists of their valuables.

The men, Opeyemi Suraju (aged 22), Abdullahi Hammed (aged 18), Abiodun Adegoke (aged 20), Samuel Innocent (aged 25), Basit Makinde (aged 20) and Montunrayo Akeem (aged 23), were accused of being in possession of cutlasses and daggers, when arrested by the policemen at Alakuko Police Station.

Another alleged traffic robber, Faruba Idris, aged 28, was caught in Ejigbo area of Lagos State where he was robbing motorists of their valuables.

“The suspect was immediately searched and a cut-to-size locally-made gun with two cartridges was recovered from him," he said.

In another similar but unrelated case, Edgal claimed one Ayilara Babatunde Sharif informed the Police on December 30, 2018, of a supposed invasion by suspected hoodlums at Ijanikin.

The alleged hoodlums: Israel Okoye (aged 20), Temitayo Ogundayo (aged 19), Azeez Bankole (aged 20) and Abeeb Bamgbopa (aged 22), suspected to be armed robbers were in possession of two toy pistols, a table knife and cello tape

The Police Commissioner also said on Sunday, January 6, 2019, operatives of the command attached to the anti-cultism unit, while on routine patrol, intercepted a Toyota Camry Saloon Car with four occupants who were revealed to be kidnappers.

The men, Ismaila Ebenizer (aged 38) who claimed to be a soldier, Hillary Nwoha (aged 40), Iwuagwu  Joseph (aged 33) and Iwuanyanwu Ifeanyi (aged 60), were found with a pump action rifle. 

Edgal added that the command arrested a total of 23 suspected cultists in various parts of the state and recovered 32 live cartridges from them.

On the same day, the CP said the command was alerted “from a credible source that a man was seen moving around Otun Market Square in a suspicious manner, holding a little boy in his hand".

“Based on the information, operatives of the command attached to Okokomaiko Division, moved swiftly to the location and arrested the suspect who gave his name as Sikiru Tanimowo, 37 years old.  The little boy also gave his name as Abu Yusuf, 4 years old.

“The suspect later led detectives to the location where he picked the child. Thus, the Police were able to locate his parents who said they have been looking for the child and have never met the suspect before.”

He said all suspects would be charged to court after the completion of investigations into the various offences.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 41-Year-Old Bus Driver 'Rapes' 78-Year-Old Woman On New Year's Day
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta APC Leader, Children, Driver Escape Assassination
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Melaye Taken To Police Hospital In Abuja For Medical Attention
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Court Remands Christ, Others For Unlawful Importation of 1,570 Pump Action Rifles
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Police JUST IN: Police Ready To Break Into Melaye's House 'With Axe, Iron Cutter Machines'
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME Court Dismisses Application To Bar Journalists From Trial Of Tota Oil Coy Over Illegal Export Of Nigerian Crude
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Borno Governor Weeps At Meeting With Buhari Over Insurgency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Onyegbule Resigns As Yahaya Bello's CPS To 'Pursue Fulfillment On Another Level'
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Amaechi’s Ex-Media Aide Semenitari Suggests The Voice In Leaked Audios Is His
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Appoints Hamman-Tukur As NFIU Director
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari: Tinubu Is Fully In Charge… He’s On 24-Hour Vigil
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International JUST IN: Gabon Coup Plotters Arrested
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME 41-Year-Old Bus Driver 'Rapes' 78-Year-Old Woman On New Year's Day
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections VIDEO: INEC Chairman Becomes Peacemaker As Political Parties Fight Over IPAC Leadership
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amaechi Inaugurated Into APC Presidential Campaign Council Despite Leaked Audio Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stops INEC From Recognising APC's Two Rivers Governorship Candidates
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 2019: Amid Uncertainty, Tinubu, Ganduje Visit Wamakko
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Condemns Okowa's Plans To Disburse N10,000 To 26,400 Petty Market Women
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad