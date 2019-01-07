Sowore Tells Amina Zakari To 'Do The Right Thing And Resign' Her INEC Appointment

"It is not about the blood relationship. If there is any form of relationship at all, that could influence her sense of judgement. I expected her to do the right thing by stepping aside. It doesn't have to be blood relationship. There are people who don't have blood relationship in this world that are closer than people with blood relationship," Sowore stated.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2019

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has called on Amina Zakari, the embattled National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to resign from her position.

Sowore stated this on Monday in Abuja during the INEC quarterly consultative meeting with political parties.

There had been speculations on the relationship between the Oresident and Zakari, with the presidency issuing a statement that the duo aren't related by blood but for an inter-marriage between their families. See Also Elections Garba Shehu: Buhari And Amina Zakari Not Related... Just An Inter-Marriage In Their Extended Families 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Zakari had also said Buhari is neither her cousin nor her uncle as claimed. See Also Politics 'He's Not My Cousin; He's Not My Uncle' — Amina Zakari Speaks On Relationship With Buhari 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Sowore has, however, said Zakari's sense of judgement in the line of duty would be compromised, no matter the nature of her relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Maintaining that there is enough evidence to prove that Zakari would be biased in the discharge of her duties, Sowore advised her to follow the path of honour and resign from the position.

He said people are not comfortable with her decision to remain in her position in the commission; he also urged the commission to reverse the decision.

On the draft guidelines, he stressed that all political parties must be included in drawing up the guidelines for the regulation of the conduct of the elections.

Speaking at the event, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, explained that where the biometric authentication fails, the voter will be required to thumbprint a box next to his/her picture on the register and would be made to enter his/her mobile telephone number before proceeding to vote.

"The commission has modified the register of voters for the 2019 general election accordingly," Yakubu stated. "Consequently, the separate incident form used in previous elections which is only completed by the presiding officer without the involvement of the voter, is now abolished. Similarly the claim that the card reader has been enhanced ro recapture voters' fingerprints at polling units and automatically overwrite the biometric record on our database is untrue and should be disregarded."

