Gunmen Waylay Former S’Court Justice, Mamman Nasir, Kidnap Orderly, Driver​

by This Day Newspaper Jan 08, 2019

Former justice of the Supreme Court and president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir, was yesterday waylaid by gunmen, who took away his orderly and driver.

The incident, THISDAY gathered, occurred a few kilometres from Katsina, the capital of Katsina State.

It was learnt that the gunmen had wanted to kidnap the former appellate court president, who is also the district head of Malumfashi and the Galadima of Katsina, but seeing that the 90 year-old man could not walk, abandoned him and took away his two aides.

Nasir was travelling from Malumfashi to Katsina when he the incident occurred.

