'MC Oluomo' Stabbed, Dozens Injured As Lagos APC Rally Turns Violent

MC Oluomo, a strong member of NURTW and supporter of the party, was also said to have been stabbed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2019

The campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that was held at Skypower Ground Ikeja, Lagos, ended on a bloody note as thugs stormed the campaign ground with guns, shooting into the air.

Party supporters scampered for safety as thugs, suspected to be members of National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW), gained entry into the campaign ground.

Several people sustained injuries, just as journalists were not spared in the melee.

A video by Ovation TV showed hoodlums disrupting the venue as people ran for safety. All this while, Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, was heard giving his speech.

Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC governorship candidate, and other high-profile politicians affiliated to APC were escorted out of the venue.

