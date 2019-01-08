NAF Buries Five Pilots Killed During Boko Haram Operations

The five officers of the Nigerian Air Force who died in the helicopter crash that occurred last Wednesday during counter-insurgency operations in Borno State have been buried.

The crew members were on board the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-35M Helicopter which crashed while providing air support to troops of 145 Battalion, Damasak in Borno State. See Also Boko Haram BREAKING: Air Force Releases Names Of Five Officers Killed In Borno Helicopter Crash

The officers were buried at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on Tuesday.

The officers are: Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob - Pilot in Command (aged 332; Flight Lieutenant Kaltho Paul Kilyofas - Co-Pilot (aged 29); Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim - Flight Technician (aged 31); Lance Corporal Adamu Nura - Gunner (aged 27), and Aircraftman Meshack Ishmael - Gunner (aged 25).

Service chiefs, serving and retired officers, as well as friends and family members were on ground to pay their last respects to the officers as they were buried.

They were buried with full military honours.