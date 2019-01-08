NLC, CSOs Hit The Streets Of Ikeja To Demand N30,000 Minimum Wage

The labour unions, together with civil society organisations, maintained that the non-implementation of the new minimum wage could lead to an indefinite strike action in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2019

Sequel to the adjournment of the meeting with the Nigerian government on Friday January 4, 2019, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other civil society organisations have held a series of protests to press home their demand for the implementation of the agreed N30,000 minimum wage.

At the Lagos version of the protest on Tuesday, the labour unions and the CSOs maintained that non-implementation of the new minimum wage could lead to an indefinite strike action in the country.

Speaking on why they embarked on the strike, Comrade Adedoyin Adesina, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Lagos State, said: "The reason for the protest is not far-fetched, as there was an initial agreement to pay the N30,000 minimum wage, but there has been failure to transmit the agreement to the National Assembly to legislate it into law. On the other hand, there have been complaints from some state governors that they cannot afford the N30,000 minimum wage".

He added that the wage should be shared responsibilities and government should "cut down on flagrant spending" for the welfare of the workers.

Speaking on the need for the protest, Comrade Tokunbo Korodo, Chairman of the United Labour Congress (Lagos State chapter), urged President Muhammadu Buhari to send the bill to the Senate for implementation.

He, however, stressed that state chapter of labour unions would ensure that each state governor complies with the minimum wage through several civil actions.

On his part, the Lagos NLC Chairman, Comrade Idowu Adelakun, also affirmed that workers would further embark on indefinite strike if the Nigerian government do not implement the new minimum wage.

After over five hours of protest, the labour group submitted a letter to the state government stating reason the new wage should be implemented.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Arrested Daily Trust Editor Released By The Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights 'No Alert, No Entry' — Ondo Athletes Shut Down Sports Ministry Over Unpaid 16 Months Allowance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Prosecute Soldiers Involved In Invasion Of Daily Trust Offices, MRA Tasks Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Where Is Our Humanity? By Usman Shamaki
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
YXwNhUjbi6Y
Human Rights Activist Threatens Action Against Policeman Who Assaulted A Pregnant Woman In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Bus Passenger Killed By Bribe-Seeking Police In Lagos Buried
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Declines Live Interview, Agrees To Recorded Session
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Introducing Jennifer Douglas Atiku, The Con Artist By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics In New Audio Released By Omokri, Amaechi Describes Nigerians As 'Cowards’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Onyegbule Resigns As Yahaya Bello's CPS To 'Pursue Fulfillment On Another Level'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Gunmen Waylay Former S’Court Justice, Mamman Nasir, Kidnap Orderly, Driver​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Amina Zakari Is PDP's Baggage By Chima Amadi​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper N132m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ex-Sec, Pilgrims Welfare Board, Others​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Woes for 9Mobile As Owner Teleology Pulls Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Amaechi’s Ex-Media Aide Semenitari Suggests The Voice In Leaked Audios Is His
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER I Learnt About My Husband’s Death On WhatsApp – Wife Of NAF Pilot​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Appoints Hamman-Tukur As NFIU Director
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad