NLC, CSOs Hit The Streets Of Ikeja To Demand N30,000 Minimum Wage

Sequel to the adjournment of the meeting with the Nigerian government on Friday January 4, 2019, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other civil society organisations have held a series of protests to press home their demand for the implementation of the agreed N30,000 minimum wage.

At the Lagos version of the protest on Tuesday, the labour unions and the CSOs maintained that non-implementation of the new minimum wage could lead to an indefinite strike action in the country.

Speaking on why they embarked on the strike, Comrade Adedoyin Adesina, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Lagos State, said: "The reason for the protest is not far-fetched, as there was an initial agreement to pay the N30,000 minimum wage, but there has been failure to transmit the agreement to the National Assembly to legislate it into law. On the other hand, there have been complaints from some state governors that they cannot afford the N30,000 minimum wage".

He added that the wage should be shared responsibilities and government should "cut down on flagrant spending" for the welfare of the workers.

Speaking on the need for the protest, Comrade Tokunbo Korodo, Chairman of the United Labour Congress (Lagos State chapter), urged President Muhammadu Buhari to send the bill to the Senate for implementation.

He, however, stressed that state chapter of labour unions would ensure that each state governor complies with the minimum wage through several civil actions.

On his part, the Lagos NLC Chairman, Comrade Idowu Adelakun, also affirmed that workers would further embark on indefinite strike if the Nigerian government do not implement the new minimum wage.

After over five hours of protest, the labour group submitted a letter to the state government stating reason the new wage should be implemented.