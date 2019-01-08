PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Senator Gamawa Babayo, its Deputy National Chairman (North), for engaging in "anti-party activity".

A statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary on Monday, noted that decision followed a petition submitted against Babayo.

The statement read: "The NWC found merit in the petition on allegation of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity as contained in Section 58 (1) e,f,g,h of the PDP Constitution.

"Therefore, in exercise of Section 29 (2) a, b and c, the NWC hereby invokes Section 59 (1) d of the constitution of the PDP on the Deputy National Chairman (North) and accordingly suspends him from the party immediately."