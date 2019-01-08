PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman

"In exercise of Section 29 (2) a, b and c, the NWC hereby invokes Section 59 (1) d of the constitution of the PDP on the Deputy National Chairman (North) and accordingly suspends him from the party immediately," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2019

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Senator Gamawa Babayo, its Deputy National Chairman (North), for engaging in "anti-party activity".

A statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary on Monday, noted that decision followed a petition submitted against Babayo.

The statement read: "The NWC found merit in the petition on allegation of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity as contained in Section 58 (1) e,f,g,h of the PDP Constitution.

"Therefore, in exercise of Section 29 (2) a, b and c, the NWC hereby invokes Section 59 (1) d of the constitution of the PDP on the Deputy National Chairman (North) and accordingly suspends him from the party immediately."

SaharaReporters, New York

