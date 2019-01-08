Politicians Use Music To Sell Manifestoes But Never Support The Industry, Says Kenny Ogungbe

Nigeria’s foremost music executive, Kenny Ogungbe, has said politicians in Nigeria do not really support the entertainment industry, but use them during election seasons for campaigns.

Ogungbe, who is the founder of Kennis music, the record label that was instrumental to the success of Nigerian singer, 2Baba, stated this in an interview with Sahara TV at Wizkid's 'VIP Experience' concert, which held in December 2018.

According to him, many politicians do not invest in entertainment, but "during politics, they will use musicians to gather people together at their campaign grounds, and they will use music to sell their manifestoes".

Speaking further, he advised entertainers not to get involved or align with political parties, as this can be used against them by other political parties.

"If a popular one (artist) is involved, you will be zeroing in on a particular party. Let's say Davido. He is known to be PDP. Anywhere there is APC, they see him as PDP and they will cut him off. If you're APC, if you go to PDP, they cut you off, but if you’re a big artiste, I will advise you to stay (out) and allow them to do their campaigns. After winning, you now celebrate the winner, because the winner will be the one in government,” he said.