Politicians Use Music To Sell Manifestoes But Never Support The Industry, Says Kenny Ogungbe

"If you’re a big artiste, I will advise you to stay (out) and allow them to do their campaigns. After winning, you now celebrate the winner, because the winner will be the one in government,” he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2019

Nigeria’s foremost music executive, Kenny Ogungbe, has said politicians in Nigeria do not really support the entertainment industry, but use them during election seasons for campaigns.

Ogungbe, who is the founder of Kennis music, the record label that was instrumental to the success of Nigerian singer, 2Baba, stated this in an interview with Sahara TV at Wizkid's 'VIP Experience' concert, which held in December 2018.

According to him, many politicians do not invest in entertainment, but "during politics, they will use musicians to gather people together at their campaign grounds, and they will use music to sell their manifestoes".

Speaking further, he advised entertainers not to get involved or align with political parties, as this can be used against them by other political parties.

"If a popular one (artist) is involved, you will be zeroing in on a particular party. Let's say Davido. He is known to be PDP. Anywhere there is APC, they see him as PDP and they will cut him off. If you're APC, if you go to PDP, they cut you off, but if you’re a big artiste, I will advise you to stay (out) and allow them to do their campaigns. After winning, you now celebrate the winner, because the winner will be the one in government,” he said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Declines Live Interview, Agrees To Recorded Session
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics In New Audio Released By Omokri, Amaechi Describes Nigerians As 'Cowards’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Onyegbule Resigns As Yahaya Bello's CPS To 'Pursue Fulfillment On Another Level'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Amaechi’s Ex-Media Aide Semenitari Suggests The Voice In Leaked Audios Is His
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Appoints Hamman-Tukur As NFIU Director
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Declines Live Interview, Agrees To Recorded Session
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Introducing Jennifer Douglas Atiku, The Con Artist By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics In New Audio Released By Omokri, Amaechi Describes Nigerians As 'Cowards’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Onyegbule Resigns As Yahaya Bello's CPS To 'Pursue Fulfillment On Another Level'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Gunmen Waylay Former S’Court Justice, Mamman Nasir, Kidnap Orderly, Driver​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Amina Zakari Is PDP's Baggage By Chima Amadi​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper N132m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ex-Sec, Pilgrims Welfare Board, Others​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Woes for 9Mobile As Owner Teleology Pulls Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Amaechi’s Ex-Media Aide Semenitari Suggests The Voice In Leaked Audios Is His
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER I Learnt About My Husband’s Death On WhatsApp – Wife Of NAF Pilot​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Appoints Hamman-Tukur As NFIU Director
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad