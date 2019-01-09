The internet is currently in a frenzy following the report that Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, and Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, professionally known as Simi, would get married the traditional way at a yet-to-be-disclosed location, where only 300 guests have been invited to.

Although the management of both artistes are yet to confirm the veracity of the reports, messages from well-wishers have continued to pour in for them.

There had been speculations in the past over the relationship status of the duo.

Video of FLASHBACK: 'Read The Line' — What Adekunle Gold Told Sahara TV About Simi In June

However, here is a flashback of an interview Sahara TV had with Adekunle Gold at our studios in 2018.

When asked about the relationship between him and Simi, Adekunle God said: “I don’t know how many times you guys... It's like you guys just want us to say 'o yes, we are dating'. Why? Just read the line. It's been said over time. Somebody asked me who 'Orente' is for. I said it is for Simi. What do I need to say again?”