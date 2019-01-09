Justice Abba Aji Sworn In As Supreme Court Judge

During the ceremony, the CJN encouraged the new Supreme Court justice to work hard for the service of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2019

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen Daily Post

Justice Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has sworn in Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria after 14 years at the Court of Appeal.

Justice Abba was sworn in at the apex court in Abuja, on Tuesday.

During the ceremony,  the CJN encouraged the new Supreme Court justice to work hard for the service of Nigeria.

“You have journeyed through thick and thin to get here. I personally was part of the panel that earlier interviewed you for elevation to this Court. You have worked very hard to earn elevation to the Supreme Court, but as you must know already, the reward for hard work is even more hard work," he said.

He added that the Justice Abbah’s promotion came at the time the apex court has so many cases before it. Onnoghen urged the senior justices to be ready to work even harder as there would be more cases during the electioneering process. 

“For appeals that may be discovered to have defects, I advised counsels to take necessary steps to amend such defects before the due hearing date. This means that everyone must come to the Court fully prepared for the business of the day, including the Justices, more than anyone else. There is a lot of work waiting to be done here, especially with pre-election and post-election matters that will arise from the 2019 general elections," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Judge Postpones Ruling On Sowore's Suit Against Exclusion From Presidential Debate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News ₦4.9bn Fraud: Court Dismisses Fani-Kayode's Application Challenging Jurisdiction
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal Court Throws Out Senator Nwaoboshi’s Quest To Upturn Forfeiture Order
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal Court Remands Atiku's Son For Contempt
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal Ondo State Sacked Magistrates Petition Judicial Council, Demand Reinstatement
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights Court Orders Police To Unseal Peace Corps Headquarters, Awards N12.5m Damages
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Introducing Jennifer Douglas Atiku, The Con Artist By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics In New Audio Released By Omokri, Amaechi Describes Nigerians As 'Cowards’
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Declines Live Interview, Agrees To Recorded Session
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Three, Including Islamic Cleric, Killed In Borno As Hundreds Flee From Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper N132m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ex-Sec, Pilgrims Welfare Board, Others​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: Onyegbule Resigns As Yahaya Bello's CPS To 'Pursue Fulfillment On Another Level'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Gunmen Waylay Former S’Court Justice, Mamman Nasir, Kidnap Orderly, Driver​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Judge Postpones Ruling On Sowore's Suit Against Exclusion From Presidential Debate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Govt Budgets N80bn As Counterpart Funding For Railway Projects, Bonny Deep Sea Port
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Amina Zakari Is PDP's Baggage By Chima Amadi​
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military NAF Buries Five Pilots Killed During Boko Haram Operations
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad