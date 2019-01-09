Justice Abba Aji Sworn In As Supreme Court Judge

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen

Justice Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has sworn in Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria after 14 years at the Court of Appeal.

Justice Abba was sworn in at the apex court in Abuja, on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, the CJN encouraged the new Supreme Court justice to work hard for the service of Nigeria.

“You have journeyed through thick and thin to get here. I personally was part of the panel that earlier interviewed you for elevation to this Court. You have worked very hard to earn elevation to the Supreme Court, but as you must know already, the reward for hard work is even more hard work," he said.

He added that the Justice Abbah’s promotion came at the time the apex court has so many cases before it. Onnoghen urged the senior justices to be ready to work even harder as there would be more cases during the electioneering process.

“For appeals that may be discovered to have defects, I advised counsels to take necessary steps to amend such defects before the due hearing date. This means that everyone must come to the Court fully prepared for the business of the day, including the Justices, more than anyone else. There is a lot of work waiting to be done here, especially with pre-election and post-election matters that will arise from the 2019 general elections," he said.