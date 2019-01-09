Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Resigns

She confirmed her resignation in Abuja on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2019

Khadija Bukar Abba-Ibrahim, Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has resigned her appointment.

Abba-Ibrahim said she quit her position to run for the Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani constituency seat of the Federal House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In October 2018, she defeated her son-in law, Mohammed Bukar Abba Ibrahim, to emerge flagbearer of the seat.

She was appointed Minister in November 2015.

