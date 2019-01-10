JUST IN: Passengers Escape Through The Window As Train Derails In Lagos

A moving train has derailed in Agege, Lagos.

According to witnesses, the train left its course and ran into passers-by and traders.

The derailment was said to have been caused by the last two coaches, which witnesses said fell off the back of the train.

The incident has led to a traffic jam in Agege/Ikeja/old Abeokuta road axis.

Passengers trapped in the train had to escape through the window.

The figure of casualties was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Lagosians have pleaded with the Nigerian government to invest more in the rail transportation system in Nigeria, calling for an improvement in the railway that has been in existence since the early 60s.