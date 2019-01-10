Remi Tinubu's Office Burgled

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2019

The office of Lagos Central senator Remi Tinubu, at the National assembly, has been burgled.

Nifemi Aje, Tinubu's aide, said on Thursday that the incident was discovered on Wednesday when staff resumed the day’s work.

He said the burglars destroyed the CCTV and carted away some important items, adding that the incident had been reported to the National Assembly Police.

“Items removed include an HP laptop computer, Smile internet device, machine box attached to CCTV HP screen and some copies of Laws of the federation,” Aje said.

“Traces of footsteps were discovered on the office rug. The wall cabinet was left disorganised.

“A report of the incident has already been lodged at the Police Post at the National Assembly and we are assured that the investigation has commenced into the matter.

“We do not know those who perpetrated the burglary or those who sponsored them. We are, however, waiting for the outcome of police investigation into the matter.”

