28-Year-Old Arrested For Buying N150,000 Laptop For N5,000

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2019

Paul Ofia, aged 28, who hails from Ikwo village in Ebonyi State, has been nabbed by the Police over allegations of trading in stolen goods.

He was said to be a specialist in buying stolen electronics and was apprehended by the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service.

He was caught with a stolen laptop with a market value of N150,000, and claimed to have paid N5,000 for the item.

Parkins Ogede, Chairman of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service, said the trader has been handed over to the Police for further investigation and prosecution.

Ogede urged residents to be careful and enquire properly before purchasing anything.

