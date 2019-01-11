China Donates N2billion To Nigeria To Support Fight Against Insurgency​

He explained that the support is part of the military-to-military cooperation consummated between the two countries during their bilateral agreements, last year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2019

Buhari With President Xi Jinping

The Chinese Government has promised to assist Nigeria in its counter insurgence efforts with the sum of N2 billion (50 million Yuan) to get more military equipment.

Zhou Pingjan, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, said this on Thursday at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Defence Minister Brigadier General Mansur Muhammad Dan Ali and the Ambassador on behalf of the People’s Republic of China at the Ministry of Defence.

He explained that the support is part of the military-to-military cooperation consummated between the two countries during their bilateral agreements, last year.

“In September 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari led a Nigerian delegation to China to attend the Africa-Chinese forum. At the forum, he held bilateral discussions with President Xi Jinping on several areas of cooperation, particularly in the area of military to military relations," Pingjuan said. 

“At the meeting in China, an initial pledge of six million Yuan was made in support of the Nigerian military. now, another 50million Yuan (about N2 billion) has been made to support the counter-insurgency operations of the military.”

Noting that Nigeria and Chinese bilateral relations have continued to grow from strength to strength in economic and other areas of interests, Pingjuan said the implementation of the peace and security agreements contained in the MoU would further cement the relationship.

Meanwhile, the defence minister lauded the Chinese government for standing by Nigeria in the fight against terrorism, stating that the cankerworm has today become a global problem.

“Insurgency is no longer a country’s problem alone. It is now a global problem. So countries must join hands together to fight and defeat this problem," he said.

He expressed Nigeria's commitment to a strong and lasting relationship with China.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram I Begged My Son For 30 Days To Denounce Boko Haram But He Refused, Says Father of Captured Sect Leader​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections End Of 22-Year Kabila Era In Congo As Opposition Candidate Wins Presidential Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram UN: Recent Upsurge In Boko Haram Attacks Caused 30,000 IDPs To Flee To Maiduguri​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Badeh’s Killers Release Abducted Friend
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Boko Haram Borno Governor Weeps At Meeting With Buhari Over Insurgency
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram Hillary Clinton Criticized For Stance On Boko Haram During US Republican Convention
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Remi Tinubu's Office Burgled
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram I Begged My Son For 30 Days To Denounce Boko Haram But He Refused, Says Father of Captured Sect Leader​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections End Of 22-Year Kabila Era In Congo As Opposition Candidate Wins Presidential Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Any Wise Person Should Know Where I Belong, Says Omisore​
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections APC-Led Coalition Joins Conspiracy To Exclude Sowore From Presidential Debate
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Truck Carrying Unused 2015 Ballot Papers Nabbed In Rivers​
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Court Fixes Date For Hearing Of Case Seeking Buhari's Disqualification From Presidential Election​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment REPORTER’S DIARY: How Foreigners Sold Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ Concert Ticket Of N4,000 For N1,000
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Christ Apostolic Church Pastor Arrested For 'Impregnating' 16-Year-Old Church Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy To ‘Redefine Public Transportation’, Ambode Injects 820 Buses Into Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The ₦282.6 Billion IGR Lagos State Transport Sector Ceded Out Illegally​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections We Did Not Endorse Atiku, Says Ohanaeze Ndigbo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad