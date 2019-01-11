'Four-Year Tenure, Three Years Holiday?' — Falz Aims SLy DIg At Buhari In New Single

Folarin Falana, son of human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, popularly known as Falz, seems to have taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari in his new single, entitled 'Talk'.

He also targeted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) that had threatened to sue him over his previous video, 'This is Nigeria', saying: "Boda MURIC shout finish we no see am for court."

The song was released late on Thursday and already has more than 60,000 views on Youtube.

'Talk' is the lead single off his 'Moral Instruction' album scheduled for release on January 15, 2019. The cover art of the album was designed by Fela's arts designer, Lemi Ghariokwu.

In the video, Falz said: "Four-year tenure, three-year holiday...," which was depicted by a man wearing a flowing blue traditional outfit and entering a door marked 'London' — an apparent reference to the President's lengthy medical vacations to the UK.

Falz also commneted on the conduct of lawmakers at the National Assembly and their numerous altercations, lamenting: "Our Senators don dey fight Kung Fu again."

The rapper also commented on allowances of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), questioning while they were still paid such just over N19,000 in 2019.

Pastors and clerics were not left out, as he questioned why they would buy private jets that their members could not fly.

Finally, he spoke on jungle justice and wondered why people who steal petty things are roasted like animals, while those who steal Nigeria's resources at government level are spared.