JUST IN: NNPC Petrol Tanker Catches Fire In Ogudu, Lagos

The tanker was loaded with petrol when it burst into flames along the Ifako Bridge inwards Ogudu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2019

A petrol tanker belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) caught fire in Ogudu area of Lagos State on Friday evening.

The tanker was loaded with petrol when it burst into flames along the Ifako Bridge inwards Ogudu.

Officers of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were on ground to arrest the situation.

The route was cordoned off and motorists were initially advised to re-route through Gbagada if they were already on the Third Mainland Bridge, or take the Eko Bridge in the alternative.

As at some minutes after 7pm, the fire had been put out and the burnt tanker was towed off the road. The road was afterwards opened to traffic.

At the time of this report, there was still heavy traffic in the area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ailing Leo Ogor Wants To Retain His Reps Seat But He Can't Even Climb A Podium At PDP Rally
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police: We Moved Melaye To DSS Facility For Further Medical Attention
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Remi Tinubu's Office Burgled
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Directors Resign As Lufthansa Sells Shares In Troubled NAHCO
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Christ Apostolic Church Pastor Arrested For 'Impregnating' 16-Year-Old Church Member
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Truck Carrying Unused 2015 Ballot Papers Nabbed In Rivers​
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Melaye At Abuja Clinic
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ailing Leo Ogor Wants To Retain His Reps Seat But He Can't Even Climb A Podium At PDP Rally
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT Fashola Wants To Divert $600m From The 3050MW Hydropower Project To His Pet Project By Leno Adesanya
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police: We Moved Melaye To DSS Facility For Further Medical Attention
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Remi Tinubu's Office Burgled
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Directors Resign As Lufthansa Sells Shares In Troubled NAHCO
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Christ Apostolic Church Pastor Arrested For 'Impregnating' 16-Year-Old Church Member
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion We Are Through With The Kidnapper, Now We Want An Armed Robber By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Truck Carrying Unused 2015 Ballot Papers Nabbed In Rivers​
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Tonye Cole Campaign Blames Magnus Abe Group For APC’s Exclusion From Rivers Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Soldier Killed More Than 14 Boko Haram Insurgents Before He Was Gunned Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Any Wise Person Should Know Where I Belong, Says Omisore​
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad