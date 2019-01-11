JUST IN: NNPC Petrol Tanker Catches Fire In Ogudu, Lagos

A petrol tanker belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) caught fire in Ogudu area of Lagos State on Friday evening.

The tanker was loaded with petrol when it burst into flames along the Ifako Bridge inwards Ogudu.

Officers of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were on ground to arrest the situation.

The route was cordoned off and motorists were initially advised to re-route through Gbagada if they were already on the Third Mainland Bridge, or take the Eko Bridge in the alternative.

As at some minutes after 7pm, the fire had been put out and the burnt tanker was towed off the road. The road was afterwards opened to traffic.

At the time of this report, there was still heavy traffic in the area.