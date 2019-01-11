Melaye Refuses To Enter DSS Hospital, Sleeps On Bare Floor In The Premises

After he was forcefully moved from the Police Hospital in Abuja to the Department of State Security Services (DSS) medical facility still within Abuja, Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial DIstrict in the National Assembly, has refused to enter the main building of the DSS centre.

Instead, he took position on the floor within the premises.

It was gathered that senator demanded from the security operatives the reason for bringing him to the DSS medical facility.

Afterwards, he refused to enter the hospital, since he claimed not to have been told the reason for his transfer from the Police hospital to the DSS quarters.

As such, he decided to stay put on the bare floor in the compound of the hospital.