Police: We Moved Melaye To DSS Facility For Further Medical Attention

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says the reason behind the movement of Senator Dino Melaye, representative of Kogi West District at the National Assembly, from the Police Hospital to the medical facility of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), was to for further medical examination to confirm his claims that he still wasn't well.

Jimoh Moshood, the Force Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday.

According to the Police, the lawmaker had been certified "well and healthy" by the Police Hospital, but since he had insisted he wasn't well, he was brought to the DSS medical facility for further medical attention.

The statement read: "Senator Dino Melaye, under investigation and currently in Police custody on a fourteen (14) day remand warrant obtained from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on 9th January, 2019, for the offence of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs attacked Police personnel, shot and wounded SGT Danjuma Saliu on stop-and-search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State, has been taken to another government hospital for further medical attention.

"Senator Dino Melaye was taken for medical attention at the Police Clinic, Abuja, after he surrendered himself for arrest on 4th January, 2019. The Police medical team at the Police Hospital, Abuja certified that Senator Dino Melaye is well and healthy to stand trial after treating him. However, due to the complaint from Senator Dino Melaye that he is not well, the Police Investigation Team has taken him this afternoon to another government hospital, DSS Medical Facility in Abuja, for further medical attention.

"The Police Investigation Team obtained a Fourteen (14) day Remand Warrant from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on 9th January, 2019, to keep Senator Dino Melaye in Police Custody for investigation into the case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against him till 23rd January, 2019."

Moshood denied reports that Melaye was arrested by masked men and taken to an undisclosed location.

He added that Sgt. Danjuma Saliu who sustained gunshots injuries during the attack is yet to recover and still under intensive medical care in the hospital, adding that Melaye will be prosecuted along with other suspects on completion of investigation.