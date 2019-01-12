After Refusing To Enter DSS Medical Facility, Police Move Melaye To SARS Office

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have taken Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West District at the National Assembly, to the office of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in Abuja.

Melaye was moved from the Police Hospital in Abuja to a medical facility at the Department of State Security Services (DSS) on Friday. The lawmaker, however, refused to enter the building and passed the night on the floor.

According to a source, he was taken by armed policemen to the F-SARS office in Guzape District, Abuja.

The source, however, refused to disclose the next line of action on the lawmaker.