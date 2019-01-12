MASSOB: Our Members Will Not Boycott 2019 Elections

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) says its members will participate in the general election.

This formed part of the resolutions after the group's National Executive Council meeting in Enugu on Friday.

A communiqué issued by its spokesperson, Samuel Edeson, after the meeting noted that the group would not stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting elections in the region.

While recognising the freedom of choice of other Biafran groups, the communique read: “Other pro-Biafra groups that planned to boycott the elections are entitled to stay at home during elections days. We declare that this year’s general election in Nigeria will not be stopped or boycotted in Biafra land.

“Our people that still believe in the Nigerian project are free to participate in the electoral processes of Nigeria, including this year, as we will allow INEC to conduct elections in Biafra land.

“MASSOB, having realised that Biafrans cannot forcefully impose our desirable interest on the people of Nigeria, also having understood the principles of non-violence, unanimously agreed and resolved that the Nigerian state will independently and internally observe and conduct their political exercises, including general election.

“Nigeria elections will come and go. Irrespective of whoever wins in both national and state elections, we must continue with the Biafra project of actualisation, irrespective of both internal and external distraction.”