Ooni Of Ife Leads Yoruba Traditional Rulers To Meet Buhari In Abuja

Buhari tasked the kings to ensure peace in the coming elections, stating that some candidates will rely on perpetuating electoral violence to influence the outcome of the election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2019

Prominent Yoruba traditional rulers have met with President Muhammadu Buhari to pledge their support ahead of the 2019 general election.

The kings met with the president on Friday at the State House in Abuja. 

They were led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who is also the co-chair of traditional rulers of Nigeria.

Other monarchs present at the meeting included: Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi; Olukare of Ikare Akoko, Oba Akadri Momoh; Oba Michael Ademolaju; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Oludotun Gbadebo; Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi and a few others.

He urged the kings to ensure youth are not used as political thugs during the election exercise.

“Our young people must not be left to those who will instigate violence and cause others to lose their property or lives. We are determined to keep order and I hope Your Highnesses are on the same page with us," he said.

The President also spoke of the infrastructural projects embarked on by his administration across the nations.

He promised to complete the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and also the first phase of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project before the end of January 2018.

The traditional rulers commended the president for his efforts and urged the president to embark on more projects in the South-Western part of the country.

SaharaReporters, New York

