Crisis Mars APC Rally In Imo

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2019


Crisis Mars APC Rally In ImoThe All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Saturday was marred by violence as supporters of two governorship candidates engaged in fisticuffs.

It was gathered that the supporters of Hope Uzodinma, the APC governorship candidate and those of his Action Alliance (AA) counterpart, Uche Nwosu, engaged in a fight at the APC women and youth rally.

Supporters of Nwosu chanted songs of victory and raised his posters excitedly in the air prior to the clash.

It took the intervention of security operatives, who kept shooting sporadically in the air as they quickly cordoned off the VIP stand, where the wife of the vice-president, Dolapo Osibanjo who represented wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, was seated alongside other dignitaries.

Some persons sustained injuries, before the clash was quelled by the security operatives.Rochas Okorocha, Governor of the State, blamed the fracas on thugs allegedly hired by Uzodinma. 

"Hope Uzodinma can never win the governorship election in the state. The alliance between AA and APC is a perfect one. We are working to deliver President Buhari and Uche Nwosu in the state," he said.

In her remarks, Mrs Osinbajo urged the crowd to vote Buhari and the APC candidates in the forthcoming election.

Barely one week ago, violence erupted at the APC rally held in Lagos, leaving many people injured.

