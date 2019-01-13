'MC Oluomo' Not Dead, Says Lagos State Task Force

The Lagos State Task Force has issued a statement on claims that Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly referred to as 'MC Oluomo', a strong member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) is dead.

Akinsanya sustained injuries after a fight broke out at the Lagos governorship rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on January 8, 2018. See Also CRIME 'MC Oluomo' Stabbed, Dozens Injured As Lagos APC Rally Turns Violent

The International Press Centre (IPC) had condemned the attack, as journalists covering the rally were also injured. Among those affected were the group political editor of The Nation Newspaper, Emmanuel Oladesu, a New Telegraph correspondent, Temitope Ogunbanke and Ibile Television cameraman, Abiodun Yusuf. See Also CRIME IPC Condemns Attack On Journalists At APC Lagos Rally

A statement by Adebayo Taofiq, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Lagos State Task Force, received by SaharaReporters on Sunday, noted that Akinsanya was not dead but recuperating in the hospital.

The Task Force also warned hoodlums against disrupting the peace in the state over the incident.

The statement read: “The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, confirmed that Mr. Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (aka MC OLU-OMO) is not dead as being circulated but recuperating at hospital. He stated that the 'death' of the NURTW leader was being rumoured by miscreants and hoodlums who want to foment trouble and cause panic around Oshodi and other major motor parks in Lagos.

“CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi called on the leadership of NURTW to immediately address all their members across the state and call them to order as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi has directed that any miscreant or hoodlum caught causing or disturbing the peace of innocent members of the public would not be spared.

“According to the Chairman 'Once again, we are using this medium to seriously warn miscreants and hoodlums who might want to foment mayhem to desist or face the full wrath of the law, and also, urged parents and guardians to closely monitor activities of their wards.

"The Agency would continue the use of patrol vans and power-bikes to patrol round all nooks and crannies of the entire Oshodi area to forestall any possibility of breakdown of law and order. The Chairman confirmed that he always got in touch with him regularly through phone conversations and visitations to the hospital.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined not to panic and go about their lawful businesses around Oshodi and other parts of the state."