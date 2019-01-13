Vote PDP And Get Millions Of Naira, Politicians Tell Sokoto Residents​

Prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have promised residents of Sokoto State millions of Naira if they vote for the party in the coming elections.

These promises were made during the zonal campaign rally held in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to Daily Trust, Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto State promised to give the sum of N50million to any zone in the state with the highest number of PDP votes.

Similarly, Alhaji Umarun Kwabo, a Sokoto-based businessman, and Muntari Maigona, the Director-General, PDP’s presidential and gubernatorial committee, promised the highest voting zone a brand new jeep and the sum of N10million respectively.

Bafarawa said he was backing Tambuwal’s re-election bid because the incumbent governor meant well for the state.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Tambuwal promised to construct 5,000 kilometres of feeder roads across the state in collaboration with the World Bank, if reelected.

He also promised to provide potable water to the nooks and crannies of the state, as well as farming inputs to farmers at very subsidised rates.