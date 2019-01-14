BREAKING: CCT Adjourns Onnoghen’s Trial Till January 22

Olanipekun questioned the CCT on the jurisdiction to hear the case, and after deliberations, the case was adjourned.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2019

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has adjourned the trial of Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), till Tuesday January 22, 2019.

Onnoghen is standing trial over charges related to alleged fraudulent declaration of assets.

The trial of the CJN had commenced earlier on Monday and Onnoghen was not present before the Honourable Danladi Umar-led Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to answer a six-count charge filed against him by the Nigerian government.

The trial commenced at exactly 10am when the CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, and two other members entered the courtroom.

At the hearing of the case, Wole Olanipekun (Senior Advocate of Nigeria), who led the defence counsel comprising 42 other Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) and dozens of other lawyers, said the reason for Onnoghen's non-appearance was because he wasn't properly served.

Shortly after announcing his appearance, Olanipekun informed the court of the defendant's interlocutory application challenging the jurisdiction of the CCT to hear the matter. He argued that service of the charge was not effected on Justice Onnoghen, insisting that the whole process was defective and that the CJN cannot be in court when he has challenged the validity of the proceeding.

Olanipekun stated that the defendant was not served personally as required by law, adding that they are not in court for arraignment, but to challenge the jurisdiction of the tribunal to hear the case. He asked the court to uphold the dignity of the law, noting that the case is a criminal one and the defendant must be personally served.

In his submission, Aliyu Umar (SAN), the prosecution counsel, told the court that the defendant directed the court officials who went to serve him to give the summons to his personal assistant.

Umar said they expected the defendant to tell the court that he was served, but he decided to tell the court that he was not served personally. He noted that if the defendant is demanding his right to be served personally, then they would oblige him that request and serve him.

The CCT eventually adjourned till January 22, 2019, for hearing on the motion challenging the court's jurisdiction to hear the case.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Activists Arrested For Demanding N50m Bribe To Withdraw Petition From EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Melaye Charged To Court For Unlawful Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME 'MC Oluomo' Not Dead, Says Lagos State Task Force
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Begins Sitting In Onnoghen's Absence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal NFF Charges Obono-Obla to Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Security Beefed Up At CCT Ahead of Onnoghen's Arraignment
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Activists Arrested For Demanding N50m Bribe To Withdraw Petition From EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi Redeployed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Melaye Charged To Court For Unlawful Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME 'MC Oluomo' Not Dead, Says Lagos State Task Force
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Begins Sitting In Onnoghen's Absence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections CJN Onnoghen's Accuser Denies Petition Was Politically-Motivated, Says He Sued Buhari In 2011​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Lord Of Ajasa 'Critically Ill' And 'In Need Of Funds' For Peptic Ulcer Operation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal NFF Charges Obono-Obla to Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Security Beefed Up At CCT Ahead of Onnoghen's Arraignment
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Police Chase Away Pro-Onnoghen Protesters From CCT
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Mambila Hydro Project: A Case Of Comedians Who We Have As Leaders By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Crisis Mars APC Rally In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad