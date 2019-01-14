BREAKING: CCT Begins Sitting In Onnoghen's Absence

Wole Olanipekun (SAN), who led the defence counsel, told the court that they were at the tribunal not for the arraignment of the case but on protest. He asked the tribunal to uphold the integrity of the court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2019

The Code of Coduct Tribunal (CCT) has commenced hearing in the fraudulent asset declaration case instituted against Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), who is absent from court.

The prosecution expressed worry over the non-appearance of the defendant in the court, noting that he was duly  served the processes.

However, the prosecution argued that the defendant should be served again in person through the court registrar. He added that that the defendant should be in court before protesting over the jurisdiction of the court weither to hear the case. 

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) filed a six-count charge borderong on false asset declaration against Onnoghen at the CCT after receiving a petition from a civil society group, the Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI), headed by Dennish Aghanya, whom SaharaReporters subsequently confirmed to be Buhari's ally.

