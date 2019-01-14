BREAKING: Ibrahim Idris To Quit As Buhari Picks Adamu As New IGP

There are indications at the Force Headqaurters in Abuja that a new Inspector General of Police (IGP), AIG Abubakar Adamu Mohammed (pictured right, with Governor Serikae Dickson) from Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, has been appointed to replace Ibrahim Idris, who is scheduled to retire from office.

Adamu was AIG in charge of Zone 5 Benin before he was sent to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Plateau State.

He was said to have been sent on the compulsory course on the suspicion that he was pencilled down by the presidency to succeed the outgoing IGP.

Many Nigerians have kicked the against an alleged move by President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of the outgoing IGP, basing their allegations on the notion that there are plans to use Idris's influence to manipulate the presidential election scheduled for February 2019.

SaharaReporters gathered that Idris had made frantic efforts to get his tenure extended but was unsuccessful. Also, pressure mounted by the opposition parties contibuted to the President's eventual decision to rescind the original extension plan.

The mood at the Force Headquarters was calm when the news of the replacement filtered in. It was also gathered that the outgoing IGP had been quietly removing his personal effects from the office since last Friday.