Ogun PDP Guber Ticket Back In Kashamu's Hands As Court Strikes Out Adebutu’s Suit

An Abuja High Court has dismissed the suit filed by Ladi Adebutu challenging the nomination of Buruji Kashamu as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

Adebutu had approached the court seeking a declaration of his candidature for the governorship election on the platform of the PDP.

Ajoke Adepoju, the presiding judge, ruled that the primary election that saw Adebutu emerge as the governorship candidate was conducted while there was a subsisting court judgment.

According to the judge, the choice of Adebutu by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) flouted the earlier court judgment.

The suit was dismissed, and as such, Kashamu and candidates that emerged through the primary election conducted by the PDP faction led by Adebayo Dayo, remain the party’s flagbearers for the 2019 elections.