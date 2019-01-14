VIDEO: Olanipekun Shuns Journalists After Representing Onnoghen At CCT

After his appearance in court, Olanipekun was asked repeatedly by journalists for his comments on the case, but he declined to make any comments.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2019

Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), declined questions from newsmen after the first hearing of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) against Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen is standing trial over allegations of fraudulent declaration of assets.

Olanipekun had led the defence team who stood for Onnoghen at the court hearing on Monday.

 Olanipekun Shuns Journalists After Representing Onnoghen At CCT

Onnoghen was not present in court, an action Olanipekun attributed to the failure of the prosecution tea to serve him personally.

The defence team also challenged the CCT on jurisdiction to hear the case. After deliberations, the hearing on jurisdiction was adjourned till January 22, 2019.

SaharaReporters, New York

