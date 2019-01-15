APC, PDP Supporters Renounce Cultism In Bayelsa

Twenty young people from Town Brass Island in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have renounced their membership of various cult groups.

The youth also distanced themselves from political violence in the area ahead of the 2019 elections.

The youth, who were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, called on other youth involved in the political violence in Brass Local Council to give peace a chance.

The decision by the youth was part of the initiative of His Royal Majesty Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Chairman of the Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council and King of Twon-Brass, and his wife, Queen Josephine Diete-Spiff.

The royal family of Brass Island also proclaimed the last Sunday of November as annual thanksgiving day for citizens of the kingdom.

The prayer session at the event was attended by the king, the queen, pastors, elders, chiefs and people and the kingdom.

The programme also offered supplications for deliverance, peace and God’s blessings on the land with a dedication service on December 22, 2018.

"It was indeed an amazing ceremony and God did accept our prayers as calm has since returned to our kingdom. To God be all the glory and praise as we give Him thanks for His great mercies to us as a people, a race and a kingdom. A few days after the event, the rival party stewards had a meeting with the opposition party members and spoke about building peace in the kingdom," Queen Josephine said.