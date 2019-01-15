BREAKING: Thousands Of IDPs Leave Rann For Cameroon Border After Boko Haram Attack

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2019

Thousands of Iinternally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have fled their tents following gun duel between Nigerian troops and Boko Haram insurgents in Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that at least 10 persons were killed and dozens wounded in the crossfire on Monday night after the insurgents stormed Rann.

It would be recalled that several houses, including a military base and a United Nations hub, were razed by the militant group.

Tuesday witnessed an exodus of displaced persons their homes to Cameroon border to take refugee, with thousands already in Gamboru-Ngala.

“It was a pathetic situation,” the source said. 

“We have about 50,000 displaced persons living in the camp at Rann. They were helpless; thousands of them said it was better for them to leave Rann for Cameroon than to stay back in Rann and get killed.”

A rescue worker told SaharaReporters: “The situation in Ngala is so worrisome; thousands of our people are really going through tough time. Imagine, in this harmattan, children and women are there without anything to cover themselves. It is a really pitiable situation.” 

