Civil Society Groups Demand Probe Of Akpabio Over False Asset Declaration

The Civil Society Groups for Accountability and Probity stormed the Abuja office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday to request an investigation into the financial activities of Godswill Akpabio, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The civil society group asked the anti-graft agency to investigate Akpabio for unlawful acquisition of properties and false declaration of assets.

Leading the protest against the former governor, Jonathan Ogwuche maintained that the assets declared by Akpabio in 2007 and 2011 did not seem different.

“Contrary to claims by Senator Akpabio, the ‘following outlandish properties located at the under-listed addresses could also be traced to him as follows: Plot 5, Ikogosi Spring Close, off Katsina-Ala Crescent, Maitama-Abuja; Plot 28, Colorado Close, Maitama; 22, Probyn Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and Plot 23, Olusegun Aina Street, Parkview, Lagos.”

The group stated that the properties are missing from the asset declaration of the former governor.

The group also referred to an investigation by SaharaReporters that revealed Akpabio also owns properties in Dubai, which the governor was said not to have declared.

While spotting discrepancies in the number of cars owned by the governor, the group said with the exception of a Bedford armour bus, which he claimed to be a gift, cars declared in 2007 were copied and pasted in 2011.

The civil society group further stressed that Akpabio transferred some of the state’s funds to his family, with one of his children owning a property in the Federal Capital Territory valued at N16.9million.

"The source of the house is questionable. We can incontrovertibly submit that Senator Akpabio freely dished out the finances of Akwa Ibom State to his children, friends and other family members, while corruptly enriching himself with same at the detriment of the state," Ogwuche said.

The Civil Society Groups for Accountability and Probity ended the procession by submitting a petition to EFCC, urging the commission to act swiftly on it as it was done to the petition written against Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria.