CONFIRMED: Onnoghen Not Arrested As Reported On Social Media

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied claims that its officers arrested Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Onnoghen is standing trial over allegations of fraudulent declaration of assets. He was scheduled to appear before the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Monday, but was absent in court. After his defence team, led by Wole Olanipekun (Senior Advocate of Nigeria), challenged the jurisdiction for hearing, the case was eventually adjourned till January 22, 2019.

According to the anti-graft commission, it never extended an invitation to the CJN, nor was his house invaded.

A statement by EFCC on Tuesday read: "The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to the falsehood being spreading on the social media that the EFCC has arrested the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

"This is a figment of the imagination of the purveyors of the fake news. For the record, the EFCC never went to the house of the CJN for arrest neither was invitation extended to him."