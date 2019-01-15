EIght Years After Arrest, ICC Acquits Laurent Gbagbo Of Crimes Against Humanity

Cuno Tarfusser, the presiding judge, said the prosecuting team failed to prove the accusations against 73-year-old Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Blé Goudé, aged 46, a former political youth leader, stating that "there is no need for the defense to submit further evidence as the prosecutor has not satisfied the burden of proof".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2019

Laurent Gbagbo, former President of Cote d'Ivoire, has been acquitted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of war crime charges.

According to Reuters, Gbagbo's acquittal was announced at the court in The Hague in the Netherlands.

Gbagbo was accused of causing violence in Ivory Coast between December 2010 and April 2011 after he refused to accept defeat by his political rival, Alassane Ouattara.

He eventually was forced out of the presidency and slammed with charges, which led to his arrest by the ICC.

He faced four counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, persecution and other inhumane acts during post-electoral violence.

Cuno Tarfusser, the presiding judge, said the prosecuting team failed to prove the accusations against 73-year-old Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Blé Goudé, aged 46, a former political youth leader, stating that "there is no need for the defence to submit further evidence as the prosecutor has not satisfied the burden of proof".

Gbagbo and Goudé shared a hug at the court and are scheduled for release after procedural hearings.

Emmanuel Altit, lawyer for the defence team, said his client was “relieved and happy".

"He is happy to have put his faith in the justice process," he said. "It is too soon right now to comment on the future and where he will go, but you can imagine he is very attached to Ivory Coast."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption JUST IN: Okupe Docked For ‘Diverting’ N702million From Arms Fund
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Five Men Sentenced To Death For Armed Robbery
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Olanipekun Shuns Journalists After Representing Onnoghen At CCT
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM 'It's All Cheap PR' — Ogoni Youth Set Bus Of Oil Cleanup Agency Ablaze
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Melaye Charged To Court For Unlawful Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stops CCT From Trying Onnoghen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shuns Presidential Debate On Corruption And Development
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen All Smiles As He Meets Buhari At Armed Forces Remembrance
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Ibrahim Idris Joins Buhari In Decorating Adamu As New IGP
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Imohimi To Continue As Lagos CP Till Further Notice After 'Order From Above'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Convenes 'Extraordinary FEC Meeting'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Atiku Campaign Group Rejects New Lagos CP
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Wife Of Late NAF Pilot Gets Govt Job
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police CLOSE-UP: First Black African To Become Interpol Assistant Director — Who Is New IGP Abubakar Adamu?
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Nwosu Dares Action Alliance, Says He Will Continue To Support Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Okupe Docked For ‘Diverting’ N702million From Arms Fund
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Ogun PDP Guber Ticket Back In Kashamu's Hands As Court Strikes Out Adebutu’s Suit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Five Men Sentenced To Death For Armed Robbery
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad