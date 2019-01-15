Nigerian Army Must Fortify Combat Strength To Defeat Boko Haram, Says Babangida

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2019

Ibrahim Babangida, a former military President, has asked the Nigerian Army to fortify its combat strength if it intends to defeat Boko Haram and other insurgent groups in the country.

In a statement released on Monday, Babangida maintained that the military must also develop a new strategy in the fight against insurgent groups ravaging the North-Eastern part of the country.

He also commemorated with the Nigerian Army on the celebration of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The statement read: "As we prepare to celebrate this year’s Remembrance Day, we should not be oblivious of the fact that our military is presently faced with horrific challenges in the crucial counter-insurgency war and activities of other blood-thirsty armed groups.

“To say the least, these ugly circumstances are not only heart-rending but unacceptable. We, therefore, seek to consolidate our gains and also fortify our combat strength.

"He urged Nigerians to always support the military and saluted the bravery of those who have “paid the supreme price in their quest to defend our fatherland".

He continued: "Let me also commend our armed forces for their resilience over the years in maintaining peace in Nigeria, United Nations Missions, African Union and regional interventions.

“While identifying with the officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces on the momentous occasion of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, I wish all Nigerians happy new year.”

SaharaReporters, New York

