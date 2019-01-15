Nwosu Dares Action Alliance, Says He Will Continue To Support Buhari

Nwosu stated this in response to the warning issued by Kenneth Udeze, National Chairman of AA, when the latter warned Nwosu against campaigning for Buhari in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2019

Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, has insisted he will continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari and will ensure all members of the party in Imo vote for the President.

Nwosu stated this in response to the warning issued by Kenneth Udeze, National Chairman of AA, when the latter warned Nwosu against campaigning for Buhari in the state.

AA recently endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party as its presidential candidate.

However, Nwosu has dismissed his party chairman's threat, stating that: "We have made up our mind in Imo State chapter of the party to support President Buhari and nothing can change that. No amount of threat or blackmail can change our decision. The AA can decide what they want in other states, but in Imo we have made up our minds and nothing can change that.

“The support for President Buhari is far and above party or religious inclinations and it is a task I and other members of the Action Alliance are committed to and we must deliver."

Meanwhile, Udeze has expressed the party's decision to support Atiku.

His words: "We are for Atiku/Obi leadership and we are glad to work with all believers of true federalism and efficient administration of governance at all levels to accomplish this as we approach the forthcoming elections."

AA is part of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and has stated it will continue to support the adoption of Atiku as the presidential candidate of CUPP.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Ogun PDP Guber Ticket Back In Kashamu's Hands As Court Strikes Out Adebutu’s Suit
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Onnoghen Must Stand Trial, Says APC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Civil Society Groups Demand Probe Of Akpabio Over False Asset Declaration
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shuns Presidential Debate On Corruption And Development
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Olanipekun Shuns Journalists After Representing Onnoghen At CCT
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections INEC To Deploy One Million Ad Hoc Staff
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stops CCT From Trying Onnoghen
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Okupe Docked For ‘Diverting’ N702million From Arms Fund
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Atiku Campaign Group Rejects New Lagos CP
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Ogun PDP Guber Ticket Back In Kashamu's Hands As Court Strikes Out Adebutu’s Suit
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Wife Of Late NAF Pilot Gets Govt Job
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Onnoghen Must Stand Trial, Says APC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Men Sentenced To Death For Armed Robbery
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Activists Arrested For Demanding N50m Bribe To Withdraw Petition From EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Civil Society Groups Demand Probe Of Akpabio Over False Asset Declaration
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment Lord Of Ajasa 'Critically Ill' And 'In Need Of Funds' For Peptic Ulcer Operation
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shuns Presidential Debate On Corruption And Development
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Onnoghen: The Consequence Of Silence By Oke Umurhohwo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad