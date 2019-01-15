Nwosu Dares Action Alliance, Says He Will Continue To Support Buhari

Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, has insisted he will continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari and will ensure all members of the party in Imo vote for the President.

Nwosu stated this in response to the warning issued by Kenneth Udeze, National Chairman of AA, when the latter warned Nwosu against campaigning for Buhari in the state.

AA recently endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party as its presidential candidate.

However, Nwosu has dismissed his party chairman's threat, stating that: "We have made up our mind in Imo State chapter of the party to support President Buhari and nothing can change that. No amount of threat or blackmail can change our decision. The AA can decide what they want in other states, but in Imo we have made up our minds and nothing can change that.

“The support for President Buhari is far and above party or religious inclinations and it is a task I and other members of the Action Alliance are committed to and we must deliver."

Meanwhile, Udeze has expressed the party's decision to support Atiku.

His words: "We are for Atiku/Obi leadership and we are glad to work with all believers of true federalism and efficient administration of governance at all levels to accomplish this as we approach the forthcoming elections."

AA is part of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and has stated it will continue to support the adoption of Atiku as the presidential candidate of CUPP.