All Politicians Will Be Given Level-playing Ground, Says New IGP

Speaking with State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, he said he would ensure that policemen adhere to the ethics of the profession.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2019

Abubakar Mohammed Adamu, the newly-appointed acting Inspector General of Police has said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) under his leadership, will restrategise to combat various insecurity in the country. 

Speaking with State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, he said he would ensure that policemen adhere to the ethics of the profession.

"We know that there are security challenges that we need to tackle in the country; issues of kidnapping and other security challenges. From the strategies put in place by the former IGP, we will restrategise and make sure that we tackle these challenges squarely," he said.

“On the elections, you have heard from the former IGP. Adequate arrangements have been made to make sure that free, fair and credible elections take place in Nigeria. We are going to build upon the strategies put in place to make sure that we have hitch-free elections in the country.

“Well, we are professionals. We are going to stick by the rules; we are going to do the right thing. We will not go outside the ethics of our job to do things that are untoward. Everybody will be given level-playing ground to play his or her politics.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police CLOSE-UP: First Black African To Become Interpol Assistant Director — Who Is New IGP Abubakar Adamu?
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shuns Presidential Debate On Corruption And Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Imohimi To Continue As Lagos CP Till Further Notice After 'Order From Above'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Ibrahim Idris Joins Buhari In Decorating Adamu As New IGP
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Convenes 'Extraordinary FEC Meeting'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen All Smiles As He Meets Buhari At Armed Forces Remembrance
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police CLOSE-UP: First Black African To Become Interpol Assistant Director — Who Is New IGP Abubakar Adamu?
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shuns Presidential Debate On Corruption And Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Imohimi To Continue As Lagos CP Till Further Notice After 'Order From Above'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Ibrahim Idris Joins Buhari In Decorating Adamu As New IGP
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Convenes 'Extraordinary FEC Meeting'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen All Smiles As He Meets Buhari At Armed Forces Remembrance
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Patience Jonathan Tenders Video Evidence To Explain How She Got $8.4m And N7.4bn
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News '10 Killed', UN Hub Station Razed As Boko Haram Attacks Rann Again
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Politicians Are Amassing Weapons For Elections, Says NATFORCE
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Threatens To Sue Fani-Kayode, Odumakin For Libel​
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections I'm Not Buhari, I Keep My Promises, Says Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Atiku Campaign Group Rejects New Lagos CP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad