All Politicians Will Be Given Level-playing Ground, Says New IGP

Abubakar Mohammed Adamu, the newly-appointed acting Inspector General of Police has said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) under his leadership, will restrategise to combat various insecurity in the country.

Speaking with State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, he said he would ensure that policemen adhere to the ethics of the profession.

"We know that there are security challenges that we need to tackle in the country; issues of kidnapping and other security challenges. From the strategies put in place by the former IGP, we will restrategise and make sure that we tackle these challenges squarely," he said.

“On the elections, you have heard from the former IGP. Adequate arrangements have been made to make sure that free, fair and credible elections take place in Nigeria. We are going to build upon the strategies put in place to make sure that we have hitch-free elections in the country.

“Well, we are professionals. We are going to stick by the rules; we are going to do the right thing. We will not go outside the ethics of our job to do things that are untoward. Everybody will be given level-playing ground to play his or her politics.”