BREAKING: I Came Into Office On 19th Of May 2015, Says Buhari

"I'm very impressed at this very short notice [sic], you turned out for so many hours standing in the sun to see us and to listen to us," he said. "I assure you that I am very aware of your appreciation of the efforts for what we were able to deliver since came in 19th of May, 2015. All we are trying to do is to remind you to think, 'where were we in 2015 when we came in, where are we now?' What have we been able to achieve with the resources available to us?"

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he came into office on the "19th of May 2015".

The President said this on Wednesday at the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Lokoja, capital of Kogi State, while thanking the crowd for turning up at short notice.

"I'm very impressed at this very short notice [sic], you turned out for so many hours standing in the sun to see us and to listen to us," he said.

"I assure you that I am very aware of your appreciation of the efforts for what we were able to deliver since came in 19th of May, 2015. All we are trying to do is to remind you to think, 'where were we in 2015 when we came in, where are we now?' What have we been able to achieve with the resources available to us?"

Buhari became President on May 29, 2015, after contesting the presidential election three times — in 2003, 2007 and 2011 — eventually defeating incumbent Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the March 28, 2015 presidential election.

