Falana Warns Senior Lawyers: Politicians Must Not Pay You From The Treasury

“I am warning senior lawyers to be very careful with respect to charges. You must ensure that the litigant is paying you from his or pocket. The moment you allow a Governor or President of the country or anybody for that matter to dip his or her hand to public treasury, you might run into trouble because security agencies have the power to investigate the sources of your income," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2019

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has called on lawyers to be "very careful" when receiving payment from politicians for services offered.

He stated this at the 15th edition of the Chief Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture/Symposium organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (Ikeja branch) on Tuesday at the Macke Hall, Airport Hotel, Ikeja in Lagos State.

According to Falana, politicians must pay lawyers handling their cases from their pockets and not from the public treasury.

He stated that the lawyers might "run into trouble" with security agencies, if they are not careful.

“I am warning senior lawyers to be very careful with respect to charges. You must ensure that the litigant is paying you from his or pocket. The moment you allow a Governor or President of the country or anybody for that matter to dip his or her hand to public treasury, you might run into trouble because security agencies have the power to investigate the sources of your income," he said.

Also commenting on the case of Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Falana advised the government to withdraw the charges against him because there is a judgment from the Court of Appeal that before you can arraign a judicial officer in Nigeria, he must have been investigated by the National Judicial Council.

The theme of the event was 'Securing the Independence of INEC — A Panacea for a Free, Fair and Credible Elections in Nigeria'. It was attended by Professor Akin Oyebode, former Vice Chancellor of University of Ado-Ekiti, who was the guest speaker; Mike Iginni, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (Akwa Ibom); Austin Alegeh (SAN), former NBA President; Uwemedimo Nwoko, Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice (Akwa Ibom); Oba Semiu Orimadegun Kasali, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo, among others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Buhari Wasn't Aware Of Onnoghen's CCT Arraignment Until Saturday, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Patience Jonathan Tenders Video Evidence To Explain How She Got $8.4m And N7.4bn
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Based On Executive Order 6, Nigerian Govt Asks NFIU To Freeze Onnoghen’s Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Entertainment Rihanna Sues Dad For Using Their Last Name For Business
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen All Smiles As He Meets Buhari At Armed Forces Remembrance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption To Forfeit To EFCC? Patience Jonathan To Know Fate Of Her $4.8m, N7.4bn On Feb. 11
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo On Collision Course With Amaechi Over Onnoghen
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police CLOSE-UP: First Black African To Become Interpol Assistant Director — Who Is New IGP Abubakar Adamu?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shuns Presidential Debate On Corruption And Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari Wasn't Aware Of Onnoghen's CCT Arraignment Until Saturday, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Name Frank Mba As New PRO
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Patience Jonathan Tenders Video Evidence To Explain How She Got $8.4m And N7.4bn
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obasanjo Is Truly Wicked, Says Oshiomhole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Based On Executive Order 6, Nigerian Govt Asks NFIU To Freeze Onnoghen’s Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari To Join Presidential Candidates Of 'Select Parties' To Answer Questions From The Public
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Stop Calling My Number, MC Oluomo Is Alive, Taye Currency Tells Fans
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Entertainment Rihanna Sues Dad For Using Their Last Name For Business
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen All Smiles As He Meets Buhari At Armed Forces Remembrance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad