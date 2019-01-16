Osinbajo Asks: Who Can Point To One Single Beneficiary Of Jonathan's SURE-P Scheme?

by saharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2019

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has questioned the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) programme of the Goodluck Jonathan regime, asking: "Who can point to one single beneficiary of the SURE-P scheme?”

Osinbajo said this on Wednesday during the town-hall meeting organised for the presidential and vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) courtesy of the MacArthur Foundation, broadcast live on the National Television Authority (NTA) station.

He also said the Nigerian Government had spent N20billion on the Trader Moni no-interest loan. 

Asked what the government was doing to boost the economy, the Vice President said: “We started the largest investment programme for social investment in the history of this country. 

“That’s why we have the conditional cash transfers; we are giving the poorest people in our country today N5,000; we are hoping we are able to [help] about one million people.

“We are doing our school feeding, feeding 9.2 million children every single day in public schools. 

“Aside of that, the Trader Moni and the Market Moni that we are doing; these are loans to the poorest. Let me give an example: With the trader moni, we are giving two million of the market women loans starting with N10,000... some of them their inventories are not up to N2,000; we give them N10,000. When they pay back, they get N15,000 ... and it goes all the way up to N100,000. For the two million people, all of that is N20billion.”

